Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Rises By 65.9%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DNKEY stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.09. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

