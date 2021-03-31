Short Interest in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Rises By 62.6%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the February 28th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 33,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,458.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $325,961. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DMTK stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

