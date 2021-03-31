Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Decreases By 26.6%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. 150,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,150. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

