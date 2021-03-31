Short Interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Increases By 55.1%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGMF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 172,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,890. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $8.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

