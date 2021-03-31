Short Interest in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Expands By 55.9%

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 788,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

EQIX stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $676.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,118. The business has a 50-day moving average of $666.56 and a 200-day moving average of $720.66. Equinix has a one year low of $580.69 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.30.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 378,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 28.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

