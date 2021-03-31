Short Interest in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Increases By 63.3%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,800 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the February 28th total of 372,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

