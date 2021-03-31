Short Interest in EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Expands By 50.0%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EV Biologics stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. EV Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.
About EV Biologics
Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.