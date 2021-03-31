Short Interest in EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Expands By 50.0%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EV Biologics stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. EV Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

About EV Biologics

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

