Short Interest in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Declines By 24.2%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FSTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

