Short Interest in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) Rises By 51.6%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,100 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the February 28th total of 573,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:FGNA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 193,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,790. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the period.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

