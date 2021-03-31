Short Interest in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Rises By 49.7%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE:FND traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.48. 671,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $108.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,617,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $76,925,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

