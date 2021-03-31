Short Interest in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rises By 55.5%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the February 28th total of 30,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Galecto stock remained flat at $$6.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,775. Galecto has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $15,856,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $8,192,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,594,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

