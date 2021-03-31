Short Interest in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Decreases By 27.3%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,100 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 994,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

GMS traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $41.75. 433,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,737. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GMS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

