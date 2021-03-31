Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Rises By 51.0%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. 1,588,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,270. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 479,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 316,193 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Santander downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.