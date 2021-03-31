Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Decreases By 26.1%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,566,800 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 38,630,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 892.7 days.

OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,116. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.