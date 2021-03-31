Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Decreases By 26.1%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,566,800 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 38,630,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 892.7 days.
OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,116. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
