Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Grows By 58.1%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of GOF opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 44,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 41,004 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 116,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

