Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Decreases By 25.8%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 21,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 148.83 and a beta of 1.40.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HNNMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

