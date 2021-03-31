Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Decreases By 25.8%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 21,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 148.83 and a beta of 1.40.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.
Featured Article: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.