Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Grows By 52.0%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,700 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 251,200 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

HPK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,791. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

