Short Interest in Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Increases By 53.1%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,667,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMUN remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. 135,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,984. The stock has a market cap of $8,816.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Immune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

