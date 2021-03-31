Short Interest in Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Increases By 53.1%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,667,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMUN remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. 135,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,984. The stock has a market cap of $8,816.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Immune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About Immune Therapeutics
