Short Interest in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Expands By 50.7%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,721,600 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 1,805,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,093.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFSUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSUF traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.