Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Drops By 24.6%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TILE stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $727.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

TILE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

