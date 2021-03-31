Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Drops By 24.6%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
TILE stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $727.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TILE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Interface
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.
See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.