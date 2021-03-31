Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declines By 26.3%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VBF traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. 34,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,901. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

