Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Declines By 28.4%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHIT. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 313,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 91,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 966,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 67,196 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 62,906 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000.

IHIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 36,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

