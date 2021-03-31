Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Drops By 28.3%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,556,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,111,000 after buying an additional 854,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 974.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after buying an additional 1,039,334 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 54,585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 155,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 138,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 26,571 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $28.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89.

