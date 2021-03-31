Short Interest in Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Declines By 23.4%

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,973,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAMN remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,378,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,409,906. Jammin Java has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Jammin Java alerts:

Jammin Java Company Profile

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jammin Java Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jammin Java and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.