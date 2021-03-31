Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Grows By 64.2%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JHS opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

