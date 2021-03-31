Short Interest in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Declines By 28.2%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

KBAL stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. 10,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,600. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $516.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kimball International by 1,023.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimball International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

