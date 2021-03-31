Short Interest in KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Expands By 50.0%

KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,849,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KPAY stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,101,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,524,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. KinerjaPay has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

KinerjaPay Company Profile

KinerjaPay Corp. operates an e-commerce platform in Indonesia. The company's platform, KinerjaPay IP, an e-wallet service for bill transfers and online shopping; and allows top-up phone credit for users. It also provides KMALL, a virtual marketplace for B2B and B2C online transactions; and KGAMES that develops games.

