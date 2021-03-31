Short Interest in Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Increases By 66.7%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBTI stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.