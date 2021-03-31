Short Interest in Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Increases By 66.7%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBTI stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01.

Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid, boron, lithium carbonate, and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.

