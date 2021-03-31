Short Interest in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Rises By 49.6%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the February 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 824,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MBI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,611. MBIA has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $522.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 995,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,088 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 91,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

