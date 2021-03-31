Short Interest in NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Drops By 26.8%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 327.6 days.

NXDCF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 735. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. NEXTDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Get NEXTDC alerts:

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.