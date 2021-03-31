Short Interest in NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Increases By 60.0%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NTDTY stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. NTT DATA has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.52.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

