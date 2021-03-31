Short Interest in Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Drops By 26.8%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 730,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OBELF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 197,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.42.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 406.63% and a negative return on equity of 253.61%.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

