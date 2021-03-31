Short Interest in OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Declines By 23.2%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OERLF stock remained flat at $$11.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. OC Oerlikon has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on OERLF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut OC Oerlikon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.