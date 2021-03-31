Short Interest in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Expands By 62.6%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,600 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the February 28th total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Orgenesis by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orgenesis during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Orgenesis by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Orgenesis by 30.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orgenesis during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORGS opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Orgenesis has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

