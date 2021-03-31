Short Interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Expands By 53.4%

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Orphazyme A/S stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,669. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $14.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Orphazyme A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

