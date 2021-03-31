Short Interest in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Rises By 53.5%

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the February 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.75.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

