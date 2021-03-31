Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Increases By 53.6%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of PMX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. 28,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,500. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 82,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

