Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Drops By 23.2%

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 162,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,518. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

