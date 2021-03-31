Short Interest in Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Drops By 26.7%

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 236,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS PRED traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,612. Predictive Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get Predictive Technology Group alerts:

About Predictive Technology Group

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.