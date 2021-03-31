Short Interest in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Grows By 62.8%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the February 28th total of 75,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProPhase Labs stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.31% of ProPhase Labs worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRPH stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRPH. Dawson James began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

