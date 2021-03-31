Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Expands By 52.6%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OJSCY remained flat at $$6.10 on Wednesday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile
