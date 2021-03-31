Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Expands By 52.6%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OJSCY remained flat at $$6.10 on Wednesday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

