Short Interest in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Decreases By 29.0%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of SLQT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.51. 1,533,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,900. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,009,373.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,518,913 shares of company stock valued at $41,119,843 in the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,544,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $6,917,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

