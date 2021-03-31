Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Drops By 25.1%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEDS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,003. The company has a market cap of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.67. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $9.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

