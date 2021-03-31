Short Interest in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Declines By 29.0%

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SMBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $329.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.