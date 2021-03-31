Short Interest in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Grows By 62.3%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 739,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of SMSI opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 543.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 236.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the period. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

