Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Increases By 49.6%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,300 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the February 28th total of 409,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE IPOD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 349,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,138. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

