Short Interest in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Drops By 25.6%

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Sony stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.01. The company had a trading volume of 597,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. Sony has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $118.50.
Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sony will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.
Sony Company Profile
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
See Also: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.