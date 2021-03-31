Short Interest in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Declines By 28.0%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 5,301 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $221,952.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,767.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $434,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,661,938.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,806 shares of company stock worth $4,996,792. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

