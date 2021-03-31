Short Interest in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Drops By 23.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 14,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TSM stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,698,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

