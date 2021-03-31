Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Expands By 65.6%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the February 28th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 321,471 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 233,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

